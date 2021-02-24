BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
South Africa scraps income tax hikes amid pandemic | Money Talks
Turning to South Africa now, where President Cyril Rama-posa's administration is pressing pause on income tax increases, despite concerns over the rising amount of debt held by the state. In a speech to parliament, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said the priority would be addressing the continent's worst outbreak of COVID-19. To that end, Mboweni says the government plans to spend more than 700-million dollars over the next three years to buy vaccines. He says higher spending will help Africa's most industrialised economy grow more than 3-percent this year, after last year's contraction of 7-percent. #SouthAfrica #Budget #TaxCollection
South Africa scraps income tax hikes amid pandemic | Money Talks
February 24, 2021
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us