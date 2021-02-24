BIZTECH
First WHO shipment of free vaccines arrives in Ghana | Money Talks
Ghana has become the first country to receive coronavirus vaccines through the World Health Organization's COVAX scheme, which aims to distribute free injections to low and middle- income countries. On Wednesday, 600-thousand doses of the AstraZeneca drug arrived in the capital, Accra. Front-line workers will receive the doses first, followed by the elderly. But even with the WHO's help, there may not be enough to immunise the majority of Ghana's 31-million residents. And as Mobin Nasir reports, the rest of Africa is also facing an acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines. For more, we spoke to Tarik Jasarevic in Geneva. He's a spokesperson for the World Health Organization. Also with us Doctor Andrea Feigl. She's the founder and CEO of the Health Finance Institute in Washington. #WHO #Vaccines #Ghana
February 24, 2021
