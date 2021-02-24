WORLD
2 MIN READ
Relief in the Pipeline | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
Just one month into his presidency, Joe Biden is rallying Congress and the American people behind a $1.9 trillion pandemic rescue package, as Democrats squabble over the details. Senator Bernie Sanders, who chairs the Senate Budget Committee, says it is ‘morally imperative’ to keep a $15 minimum wage in the package. But with the Senate split evenly between Republicans and Democrats, will the Democratic Party unite behind him? And, power outages across the southern United States expose the failures of an aging infrastructure system, as the debate over fossil fuels and renewable energy heats up. Environmentalists are calling this a wake up call for America’s reliance on fossil fuel, but oil and gas pipelines continue to snake across the country. Guests: Stephanie Kelton- Former senior economic adviser to Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaigns, professor of economics & public policy at Stony Brook University and author of The Deficit Myth. Steven Chu- Former US Secretary of Energy, Nobel laureate & professor of physics at Stanford University Winona LaDuke- Anishinaabe environmental and indiginous rights activist & executive director of Honor the Earth Watch other episodes of Inside America ➡ Weekly in-depth interviews with American opinion and policy-makers exploring the issues shaping US politics. 👉http://trt.world/InsideAmerica​ Follow us: 👉@_InsideAmerica 👉@Ghida_Fakhry Subscribe: 👉Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3d0LYLy
Relief in the Pipeline | Inside America with Ghida Fakhry
February 24, 2021
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us