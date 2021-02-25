WORLD
Social media giant Facebook unfriends then refriends the nation of Australia over a spat that is redrawing the relationships between big tech and big government, as well as between media platforms and content providers. It began when Facebook imposed a news blackout in Australia after the government proposed legislation that would force tech platforms like Facebook and Google to pay for local news content. This meant all news content from all media company in the country completely disappeared from Facebook's platform. The move was met with outrage after access to emergency and fire services, as well as state health organizations was also cut. Both sides eventually came to an agreement, but who came out on top, and who had to make the most compromises remains to be seen. Guests: Russell Skelton Director of the RMIT ABC Fact Check Tanya Notley Senior Lecturer in Communication at Western Sydney University
