A Libyan Warlord, Illegal Weapons, And a Broken Embargo

Erik Prince is accused of violating an arms embargo on Libya to send weapons to a warlord. A confidential United Nations report, widely quoted in US media, has exposed a botched military operation in eastern Libya. Chock full of code names, cover stories and offshore bank accounts, it outlines an $80,000,000 mission involving mercenaries, illicit weapons and an attempt to overthrow the government. Did the Blackwater founder and Trump ally support Khalifa Haftar in his attempt to overthrow the UN-backed government? If so, who paid for the privately-funded military mission named ‘Project Opus’ and why did it fail? Guests: Jonathan M. Winer Former US Special Envoy for Libya Anas El Gomati Founder and director of the Sadeq Institute