Turkey begins 10-day drills in Mediterranean and Aegean seas

Turkey is conducting a ten-day long Naval exercises in the Mediterranean and Aegean seas starting on Thursday. The drills will involve 87 warships and other military hardwire. Ankara is asserting what it sees as its legitimate rights in the area. Retired Admiral Cem Gurdeniz explains the significance of the Turkey's Blue Homeland doctrine. #Turkey #Mediterranean #BlueHomelanddoctrine