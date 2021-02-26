More French consumers opting for low or no-alcohol beverages | Money Talks

Campaigns like Dry January and Feb Fast are popularising the idea of giving up alcohol for short periods. But that thirst for moderation is now expanding to year-round. And as consumers look for less boozy beverages, even premium bars and brands are making a sobering choice. Miranda Lin has more. #Franceconsumers #NonAlcoholicBeverages #FebFast