February 26, 2021
Demand for sports trading cards booms during pandemic | Money Talks
Sports card trading has gained widespread attention across the US in the past year. Some of the most valued cards now fetch millions, while others offer better returns than some major stock indices. Albert Han looks at the trading card market in the US and what’s fueling the frenzy. #CarTrading #SportsMemorabilia #TradingCardMarket
