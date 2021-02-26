WORLD
Turkey Wants Better Ties with the US | Turkey’s Ambitious Space Programme
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he wants to enhance ties with the new US administration based on common interests. The relations between the two countries have been strained, and Erdogan recently criticised the US for its support to the YPG, the Syrian affiliate of the PKK terror group. So what are these common interests and can the two countries overcome their disagreements? Plus, Turkey has unveiled a 10-year space programme that includes a mission to the moon by 2023 and building a Turkish spaceport. So what challenges will the Turkish Space Agency face in achieving the ambitious goals set out in the programme? Guests: Ali Demirdas Political Analyst Michael Doran Senior Fellow at Hudson Institute Serdar Huseyin Yildirim President of Turkish Space Agency
Turkey Wants Better Ties with the US | Turkey’s Ambitious Space Programme
February 26, 2021
