Armenia’s Prime Minister Pashinyan refuses calls to step down
Armenia’s prime minister is in a standoff with his country’s military accusing the armed forces of an attempted coup. Earlier on Thursday the army chief called on Nikol Pashinyan to resign. The prime minster responded by firing the commander and calling his supporters to gather outside parliament in Yerevan in show of support. Historian and political analyst Pat Walsh explains. #Armenia #army #Pashinyan
February 26, 2021
