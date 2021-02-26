February 26, 2021
Armenia's president to meet with army chief to ease tensions
Armenia's President Armen Sarkissian has met with the Armed Forces chief, to try and ease the ongoing political tensions in the country. The meeting comes a day after Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused the military of trying to overthrow his government. Richard Giragosian from The Regional Studies Center has more. #Armenia #Sarkissian #Gasparyan
