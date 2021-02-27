February 27, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
How Will Turkey Achieve Its Space Ambitions?
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has unveiled an ambitious 10-year space programme, which includes sending a spacecraft to the moon by 2023 and launching Turkish astronauts into space. It comes as the United States, China and the new kid on the block - the UAE, successfully sent probes to the red planet. Will Turkey be able to join this elite club of space explorers and how will it achieve it?
How Will Turkey Achieve Its Space Ambitions?
Explore