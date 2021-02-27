February 27, 2021
WORLD
What’s Behind the Global Arms Race for Drones?
Almost every major conflict in the past 10 years has seen the use of drones, not only for air strikes or reconnaissance, but also for coordinating entire armies. As a result, there has been a UAV boom - with interest spiking from both governments and non-state actors. But does this new type of warfare also demand regulations similar to nuclear weapons - so it doesn’t get out of hand?
