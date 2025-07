More than 300 schoolgirls kidnapped in Northern Nigeria’s Zamfara

UNICEF has expressed its anger and sadness at another mass abduction of students in Nigeria. More than 300 schoolgirls have been abducted by unidentified gunmen from a school in Zamfara, northwestern Nigeria. We speak to security expert Kabir Adamu about who is responsible. #Zamfaraschool #Nigeria #abduction