March 1, 2021
US’s involvement in Greece straining US-Turkey relations
Analysts say the recent military co-operation between NATO allies, the US and Greece is straining Washington’s relationship with Ankara. The US increased its military presence in Alexandroupolis, near the Turkish border, after signing an agreement with Athens in 2019. Murat Aslan assistant professor of security studies at Hasan Kalyoncu University, weighs in. #Turkey #USA #Greece
