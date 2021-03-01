March 1, 2021
Greece soldiers beat up migrants, push them back from border
The Turkish defence ministry has released a video of migrants who say Greek soldiers pushed them back across the border near Edirne. Greek border guards allegedly beat them, stole their money, passports and shoes, and forced them back into Turkey. Chairman of the European Stability Initiative Gerald Knaus weighs in. #Pushbacks #Greece #Migrants
