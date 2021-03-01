Turkey’s last successful coup took place in 1997

24 years ago, Turkey’s military began a campaign to destabilise the coalition government of Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan. On February 28, Erbakan refused to sign off on a series of measures restricting religious freedoms. Five months later, his government was forced to step down. AK Party MP Ravza Kavakci Kan explains. #Turkey #rNecmettinErbakan #religiousfreedom