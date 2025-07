Altin Gun | Golden Globes | Billie Eilish Documentary

On this episode of Showcase; Altin Gun Reinterprets Turkish Folk Songs 00:42 Jasper Verhulst, Bassist of Altin Gun 04:35 Merve Dasdemir, Vocalist and Keyboardist of Altin Gun 07:33 Golden Globes Winners 13:29 The 71st Berlin Film Festival 17:38 Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry 21:17 #AltinGun #BillieEilish #GoldenGlobes