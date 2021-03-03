BIZTECH
Police raid Barcelona football club's offices and stadium | Money Talks
Spanish police have raided FC Barcelona's offices and stadium as part of an investigation into the football club's finances. Several arrests were made, with former president Josep Maria Bartomeu reportedly among them. The operation stems from last year's 'Barca-gate' affair in which the club was found to have contracted marketing consultancy I3 Ventures to monitor social media activity. It led to protests from supporters and to board members stepping down, including Bartomeu later in October. The arrests come just days before the club's presidential elections are set to take place. Kieran Maguire is a sports finance specialist at the University of Liverpool. He joined us from Manchester in the UK. #Barcagate #BarcelonaFootballClub #JosepMariaBartomeu
March 3, 2021
