Turkey's GDP grows 1.8% in 2020 despite coronavirus pandemic

Turkey was among the world's fastest growing economies in 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic. While much of the world sank into recession, Turkish GDP grew 1.8-percent last year as banks stepped-up lending and the government rolled-out support for businesses. And Ankara's expected to implement more reforms to keep the momentum going. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this, Ceyhun Elgin joined us from Istanbul. He's a professor of economics at Bogazici University. #TurkeyEconomy #Lira #Pandemic