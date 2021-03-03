Disney and Netflix bag 15 gongs at the Golden Globes Awards | Money Talks

Netflix and Disney bagged the lion's share of trophies at this year’s Golden Globe awards. The success of streaming services at the awards mirrors the boom they’ve experienced in the last 12 months, with subscriber numbers boosted by coronavirus lockdowns. But as they celebrated their victories, the awards show itself was an unexpected loser. #GoldenGlobes #Netflix #Disney