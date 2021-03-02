March 2, 2021
18 people killed in police crackdown on anti-coup protesters in Myanmar
Myanmar police have fired on protesters, killing at least 18 people in the worst violence since the country’s military coup. The United Nations has called on the international community to act to stop the violence. We speak to Wai Wai Nu, human rights activist and founder of the Women's Peace Network. #Myanmarprotests
