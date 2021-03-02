WORLD
UK VARIANT: Spreading worldwide?
Kent, famous for its farmland and fruit, is becoming better known worldwide for a nasty variant of the COVID-19 virus. As vaccines are rolled out across the globe, what do we know about this UK mutation; and what threat do it and other variants pose to an end to the pandemic? Guests: Professor Jonathan Stoye Virologist at Francis Crick Institute LOCATOR: LONDON Natasha Loder Health Policy Editor at The Economist LOCATOR: LONDON Oksana Pyzik Global Health Adviser LOCATOR: LONDON Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it’s about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
March 2, 2021
