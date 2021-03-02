March 2, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Uprising in Myanmar | Bigger Than Five
Anti-coup protesters have taken to the streets of Myanmar calling for the reinstatement of the elected government. Some demonstrators are also calling to abolish the 2008 Constitution, which some viewed as a pathway to democracy, but others believed left too much political power in the hands of the military. Bigger Than Five went to Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city, to hear from protesters there.
Uprising in Myanmar | Bigger Than Five
Explore