ASEAN ministers urge Myanmar junta to release detained leaders

Foreign ministers of the Southeast Asian nations bloc ASEAN have urged Myanmar's military to release detained leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi. The bloc convened on Tuesday to address the unrest in the country following last month's coup. Azeem Ibrahim from Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy in Washington DC discusses whether the bloc will have any influence on Myanmar. #ASEANministers