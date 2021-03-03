March 3, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Several rockets hit air base hosting US troops in Iraq
Multiple rockets have hit Ain al Asad air base, which hosts US and allied troops in Iraq. It is not immediately known if there are any casualties. It is the second rocket attack in the country in a month and it comes two days before Pope Francis' scheduled visit. Security expert Talha Abdulrazaq from the University of Exeter's Strategy and Security Institute weighs in. #AinalAsad
Several rockets hit air base hosting US troops in Iraq
Explore