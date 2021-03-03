March 3, 2021
Switzerland to vote for ‘niqab ban' referendum
On March 7, Swiss nationals will vote on a ban over the use of face coverings in public, specifically targeting face veils worn by Muslim women. The right-wing initiative comes as hygiene masks are mandatory in crowded public places due to the current Covid-19 pandemic. For Muslim organisations, the campaign is "ridiculous" and "ironic." #Switzerland #niqabban #Islam
