On this episode of Showcase; st-Art: The Anti-Art Gallery 00:34 Carlo Tozzi, Founder and Art Director of st-Art 01:15 Digital Art Trend 09:33 Finland's Ice Carousel 13:06 Natalia Pristankova's Old Buttons 16:45 Farah Nabulsi's 'The Present' 19:06 Van Gogh's Painting on a Show 20:37 'Salome' at Bolshoi 21:47 Music Delivery Service 22:58 Banksy's New Artwork 24:28 #StArt #VanGogh #Banksy
March 4, 2021
