Standoff In Armenia

Three months after an intense conflict killed nearly six thousand people and saw large areas of the Nagorno-Karabakh region formally ceded to Azerbaijan, the Armenian prime minister’s hold on power is tenuous. Opposition leader Vazgen Manukyan has told his supporters to prepare for an uprising and be ready to seize power with lightning speed. And, vowed to continue demonstrations without interruption. But with the possible dismissal of the head of the military, and continuing calls for the Prime Minister to resign, Armenia today is a nation on edge. Armenians have been left in the lurch, waiting to find out if they’ll be able to vote in a fresh election to either reconfirm Pashinyan or choose a new leader to take the country out of its current crisis. Guests: Richard Giragosian Director of the Regional Studies Center Peter Zalmayev Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative Matthew Bryza Senior Fellow, Atlantic Council, Former U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan