March 3, 2021
Kenyan rangers scatter 'seedballs' to regenerate forests | Money Talks
Kenya is home to one of Africa's most spectacular game reserves. The country is a popular destination for tourists, but also a prime target for poachers and loggers. But as Usman Aliyu Uba reports, one team of rangers is working to preserve the habitat of thousands of wildlife species. #Kenya #Deforestation #Seedballs
