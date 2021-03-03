BIZTECH
Government unveils budget to support pandemic-hit economy | Money Talks
British Chancellor Rishi Sunak has delivered his keenly awaited budget. Just as elsewhere, UK public finances have been battered by the pandemic and the huge public spending committed to supporting the economy under lockdown. So far the government has spent 550-billion dollars and at some point that money has to be clawed back. Sunak has revealed that schemes to protect jobs and businesses will be extended, but has warned that higher taxes are on the way. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. For more on this, Rajneesh Narula joined us from London. He's a Professor of International Business Regulation at the University of Reading's Henley Business School. #UKbudget #BritishEconomy #Pandemic
March 3, 2021
