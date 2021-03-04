March 4, 2021
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Germany places far-right AfD party under surveillance
Germany places far-right AfD party under surveillance Germany’s domestic intelligence agency has placed the far-right Alternative for Germany under observation, as a potential threat to democracy. The AfD is now being treated as a suspected extremist group, a designation that allows government. Criminologist and civil rights attorney Brian Levin weighs in. #AfDparty
Germany places far-right AfD party under surveillance
Explore