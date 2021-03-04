UN envoy says at least 38 people killed in Myanmar anti-coup protests

United Nations Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener says at least 38 people were killed by security forces in anti-coup protests on Wednesday. Director of the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy in Washington DC Azeem Ibrahim explains what the international community can do to pressure Myanmar’s military to stop the violent crackdown. #AungSanSuuKyi