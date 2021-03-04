March 4, 2021
China's 'two sessions' promise major policy initiatives
It's the biggest week of the year for politics in China. The 'two sessions' is the name for the country's largest annual gathering of its ruling class. This year, there are hints of a dramatic reform to Hong Kong's electoral system. It was during last year's meeting that China's parliament approved plans to implement a national security legislation for Hong Kong. Michelle Hennessy reports.
