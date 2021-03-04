March 4, 2021
WORLD
India imposes tougher laws for digital media platforms
India has introduced new guidelines and rules governing digital media companies, including streaming platforms, with the aim of making them more accountable. Critics say the move is just part of India's growing suppression of dissent. Dennis-Kenji Kipker from the University of Bremen discuss the impact of India's new social media laws and the compliance of big tech companies. #India
