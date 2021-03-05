WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why has the US President Backtracked on Holding the Kingdom to Account?
Many expected that damning US intelligence report into the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to be followed by serious punitive action. Instead, eerily reminiscent of the former Trump administration, the Biden White House says it's being pragmatic and doesn't want to rupture its 'important' relationship with Riyadh. But what's the real cost of sparing the crown prince? Guests: Baroness Helena Kennedy Member of the UN Team Investigating Khashoggi's Murder Annelle Sheline Research Fellow with the Middle East Program at the Quincy Institute Ali al Ahmed Director of the Institute for Gulf Affairs Giorgio Cafiero Founder and CEO of Gulf State Analytics
Why has the US President Backtracked on Holding the Kingdom to Account?
March 5, 2021
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us