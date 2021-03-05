BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
SpaceX's Starship rocket explodes after landing | Money Talks
SpaceX has successfully launched and landed its Starship rocket for the first time. It's a prototype for the spacecraft Elon Musk plans to use to send humans to the moon and eventually Mars and beyond. But celebrations were soon dashed after the spaceship exploded minutes after landing. Despite the setback, the billionaire entrepreneur is closer to his dream of launching manned missions to space.. and further commercialising the Final Frontier. Liz Maddock reports. For more on this, Christopher Conselice joined us from Manchester. He's professor of extragalactic astronomy at the University of Manchester. #SPACEEXPLORATION #SPACEX #STARSHIPROCKET
SpaceX's Starship rocket explodes after landing | Money Talks
March 5, 2021
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us