March 5, 2021
UN watchdog preparing meeting with Iran on unresolved issues
Iran has accepted holding a series of technical meetings with the UN nuclear watchdog next month. The International Atomic Energy Agency wants explanations on issues such as uranium particles found at three different sites. The agency is concerned Tehran may be holding undeclared nuclear material. Columnist for The Independent Negar Mortazavi explains the significance of this latest development. #Irannuclear
