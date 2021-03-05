March 5, 2021
WORLD
China set to overhaul Hong Kong electoral system
China is planning to overhaul Hong Kong’s electoral system, which could make it impossible for Beijing critics to hold office. The Communist party wants to rewrite Hong Kong’s election rules to ensure the territory is run by so called ‘patriots’ which Beijing defines as those loyal to the national government. Victor Teo, Visiting Research Fellow at the University of Cambridge explains. #HongKong
