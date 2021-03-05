March 5, 2021
WORLD
WHO: Europe must 'get back to basics' to curb resurgence
The recent surge in COVID-19 infections in France is causing concern. The country has been under curfew for months. But there is pressure on the government to increase restrictions further. It comes as the World Health Organization issued warnings about a global increase of the virus. Mario Ottiglio, Global health policy expert weighs in. #coronavirus
