Diplomatic Row Between Turkey and Iran | Turkey Starts Gradual Normalisation
Iran's envoy to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi recently called on Turkey to withdraw troops from Iraq, where the latter is carrying out an operation against the PKK terror group. Turkey condemned the remarks and summoned the Iranian ambassador to Ankara, rejecting the accusation that Turkish presence is violating Iraqi sovereignty. So how will this diplomatic row affect the relations between the two countries? Also, Turkey has started implementing a gradual normalisation plan after having strict COVID-19 measures in place since last year. We look at how this will help the revival of tourism as well as the Turkish economy. Guests: Talha Kose SETA Brussels Director Mehrdad Khonsari Former Iranian Diplomat Sedat Aybar Professor at Istanbul Aydin University Sinan Koseoglu Multi Property General Manager at JW Mariott
March 5, 2021
