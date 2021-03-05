Report: Oceans increasingly flooded with trash and chemicals

Ocean pollution is getting worse and poses a clear danger to our health and well-being, according to a recent study. The report, published by the journal, Annals of Global Health at Boston College, says oceans are being flooded by two main pollutants - trash and chemicals. We speak to John Stegeman, Director of the Woods Hole Center for Oceans and Human Health. #OceanPollution