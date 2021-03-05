WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey Starts Easing Coronavirus Restrictions
Turkey has rolled out a normalisation plan after strict COVID-19 measures were put in place late last year. The country will be categorised within a risk-based system determined by infection rates and vaccinations given in each province, and have restrictions according to those levels. Weekend lockdowns have already been lifted in low and medium-risk provinces and restaurants have reopened at half capacity. So how will gradual easing of restriction help the revival of tourism and economy? Guests: Sedat Aybar Professor at Istanbul Aydin University Sinan Koseoglu Multi Property General Manager at JW Mariott
Turkey Starts Easing Coronavirus Restrictions
March 5, 2021
Explore
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil sues Trump admin for $20 million over his detention
TRT Balkan wins two journalism awards for Srebrenica stories
EU weighs political action against Israel over human rights violations
Istanbul's Ayasofya Grand Mosque marks fifth anniversary
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us