WORLD
1 MIN READ
Discover the secrets of the olive
Discover the secrets of the olive and olive oil. Here is a 90-second video for you! And a documentary about the journey of olives from harvest to mill will be published tomorrow at 3 pm GMT. Apart from the lore of olives, you'll get an inside look at the lives of an elderly couple who care for an olive orchard and those who contribute to bringing olives to our table. Be ready for the magical story! #olive #documentary #oliveoil #humanstory
Discover the secrets of the olive
March 6, 2021
Explore
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil sues Trump admin for $20 million over his detention
TRT Balkan wins two journalism awards for Srebrenica stories
EU weighs political action against Israel over human rights violations
Istanbul's Ayasofya Grand Mosque marks fifth anniversary
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us