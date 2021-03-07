March 7, 2021
US Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan
The US Senate has approved the Biden administration's coronavirus relief plan. It's a nearly 2 trillion dollar bid to extend unemployment benefits, lift the poorest out of poverty and speed the delivery of vaccines. It's one of the largest injections of cash into the US economy in living memory. Wilson Dizard has more on our top story. #CovidReliefPlan
