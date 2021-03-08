March 8, 2021
George Floyd murder trial set to begin
Jury selection is due to begin on Monday in Minneapolis in the the trial of the white police officer accused of murdering George Floyd. The death of Floyd sparked Black Lives Matter protests across the world. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired along with three colleagues who stood by as Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck to restrain him. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports. #GeorgeFloyd
