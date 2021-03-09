Amnesty: One health worker dies every 30 minutes from COVID-19

Amnesty International has called for urgent action to speed up the vaccination of millions of frontline health workers around the world. Amnesty says, “For one health worker to die from COVID-19 every 30 minutes is both a tragedy and an injustice. Director for Health and Care Dr Emanuele Capaobianco at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. #COVID19