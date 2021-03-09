WORLD
Chauvin trial in George Floyd’s murder set to begin on Monday
Jury selection is due to begin on Monday in Minneapolis in the trial of the white police officer accused of murdering an African-American man, George Floyd. His death sparked Black Lives Matter protests across the world. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired along with three colleagues who stood by as Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck, pinning him down even after his body went limp. Tanya Washington, professor of law at Georgia State University explains. #DerekChauvin
March 9, 2021
