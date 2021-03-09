WORLD
Oil prices surge above $70 for the first time in over a year
Oil prices have surged to their highest levels in more than a year after production facilities in Saudi Arabia came under attack. The international benchmark Brent crude has soared past 70-dollars a barrel for the first time since the pandemic began, while US crude has reached a two-year high. The latest rally comes after Saudi Arabia said a petroleum tank at one of the world's largest oil shipping ports was attacked by a drone, and a ballistic missile targeted Saudi Aramco facilities. Director of Investment Strategy at NAGA Jameel Ahmad explains. #Oilprices
