March 9, 2021
Meghan says British royals worried about her son's dark skin
Meghan Markle says she had suicidal thoughts during her time within the royal family. In a deeply personal interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey she and Prince Harry also revealed that a member of the royal family expressed concern over how dark their son's skin might be. Dickie Arbiter, Royal Commentator weighs in. #MeghanMarkle
